ST MARYS — The holidays may be over, but the Elk County Humane Society is continuing the “season of giving” to help animals in need find their permanent homes.
The ECHS on Eschbach Road in St. Marys is asking for the public’s help.
“We found ourselves overwhelmed with the number of dogs brought to the shelter over the past month, we are giving a little back, in hopes of helping them all find homes,” a Facebook post by the ECHS says.
During the month of January, adoptions are $25 off, making adoptable dogs $120. Puppy adoption fees are $160. Applications must be approved. All adoption fees include spaying/neutering procedures, rabies and other vaccines, deworming, flea treatment and a microchip.
In the last month, the ECHS took in four transfers from an American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) humane case, said Operations Manager Sarah Evers, including three Pitbull mixes — Gouda, Brunello and Moose. Because of the immense scale of the case, the ASPCA reached out to shelters around the country, and the ECHS offered a helping hand.
Evers said they see an increase of both surrenders and animals found as strays during the holiday season, as well as an adoption increase. The shelter currently has 20 dogs, with 18 ready for adoption.
The ECHS, a volunteer-based nonprofit, ran as a foster organization until 2007, when the East Eschbach Road shelter was completed. The building has 24 dog kennels and 44 cat pens, as well as a puppy and medical room, according to www.echumanesociety.org.
The shelter also welcomes anyone willing to donate their time to animals and their needs.
“We are always looking for volunteers, whether it be for helping at the shelter or at an event,” Evers said. “Volunteers are the backbone of this shelter — without them, we couldn’t do what we do.”
For more information, call the ECHS at 814-834-3247, visit the Facebook page or www.echumanesociety.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.