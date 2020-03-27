ST. MARYS — The Elk County Humane Society recently assisted in the rescue of 12 dogs from high-kill shelters in South Carolina.
ECHS Operations Manager Sarah Evers said the organization has seen a decrease in the number of dogs available for adoption in the past month.
“I got the idea to pull dogs from the south,” she said. “The staff and I thought if we could save more dogs, it’s what we had to do. We had the space.”
Southern states have a serious overpopulation problem with dogs, Evers says, similar to the stray cat problem in this area.
“They look to shelters in the northern states to help pull dogs, so they don’t have to euthanize them,” she said. “Most shelters there are open-entry, meaning they have to take everything that walks through the door.”
The ECHS teamed up with a representative of “A Day Before the Rainbow Rescue” in South Carolina, Evers said, and the two worked together.
“I tried to pull a variety of dogs, hoping they would all find homes quick here,” she said. “All of them came fully vetted and somewhat evaluated for their temperament.”
The timing of the rescue may not have been the best, given all of the uncertainty the country is facing at this time, Evers said.
“We did this for the animals,” she said. “For us, It was the best time to help. Hopefully people can see a little bit of light in what we did.”