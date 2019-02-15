ST. MARYS — The Elk County Humane Society has kicked off its low-cost spay and neuter clinics for pet owners in a new surgical suite.
Just before the start of “kitten season,” which is said to begin in March, the East Eschbach Road shelter is aiming to spread awareness and assistance in containing overpopulation, offering an affordable way for people to get their felines “fixed.”
The first clinic will be held March 3, but vouchers can be purchased beginning Monday, Feb. 18.
Operations Manager Sarah Evers said although the surgical suite was installed a few years ago, it “fell to the wayside” when the former operations manager left the shelter.
Between Evers, the ECHS staff and veterinarian and board president Marie Eckl, the new surgical services are “better than ever,” she said.
“It’s now back up and running,” Evers said. “It’s fully equipped with an anesthesia machine, autoclave, lighting, surgical table and everything else needed to run a spay and neuter clinic.”
The new set up also includes a prep room with extra cages in which cats can recover, Evers said.
By offering clinics for a low cost in a high-quality surgical environment and expressing the importance of spaying and neutering, the ECHS is also aiming to decrease overpopulation and homelessness in cats.
“One of the reasons for offering this to the community is to help cut down on the overwhelming number of cats and kittens who are being brought to the shelter every spring,” she said. “We are beyond excited to add another service for the community.”
To qualify for these services, the pet owner must be an Elk County resident and show proof of residency. Cost is $55 for female cats and $35 for males — this includes surgery, a rabies vaccine and pain medication. Additional services are offered for additional fees.
The ECHS is also in desperate need of “special” cat food donations right now, due to with allergies to dyes and artificial ingredients. Some recommended brands include Purina One “Purposeful Nutrition” and Purina Cat Chow “Gentle.”
The clinics are conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis, and vouchers must be purchased in advance. With questions, call the ECHS at 814-834-3247. ECHS also has a Facebook page.
