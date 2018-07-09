ST MARYS — Local police officers gathered in downtown St. Marys on Monday to stress the importance of safe driving, and to let people know they’re watching.
Elk County law enforcement agencies, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania State Police as well as other agencies throughout the state have teamed up to target aggressive driving.
The mobilization is part of the Pennsylvania Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Program and runs through Aug. 26, according to a press release.
Throughout the enforcement mobilization, officers will focus on people running red lights, tailgating, speeding and the Steer Clear Law, which requires a car to slow down and move into the far lane of traffic when there is an incident involving an emergency responder alongside the road. Failure to comply with this law could result in a $250 fine or even a 90-day license suspension, according to PennDOT.
St. Marys Police Chief Thomas Nicklas was in attendance, as were PA State Police Trooper Bruce Morris and Officer Dave Marconi.
St. Marys Police received a grant that allows them to have officers dedicated to aggressive driving patrol each day.
Chief Nicklas said there are three waves of this mobilization throughout the year, with the last one being in April. About 70 hours of patrolling went toward zeroing in on aggressive driving behaviors.
“Motorists in St. Marys were identified as being involved in a higher-than-normal rate of collisions involving aggressive driving behaviors,” Nicklas said in a press release. “These waves allow officers to concentrate solely on these behaviors, in an effort to reduce the number of collisions of this kind, and make driving in our community safer for everyone.”
With this wave, there will be more hours dedicated to these violations, since they received more funding, Officer Marconi said.
Officers target the heaviest traffic times, such as in the morning when people are going to work and in the evening when they’re going home, Marconi said. Most of these violations occur on state highways or four-lane roads.
“A lot of guys come in an hour early or stay after their shift, since a lot of aggressive driving happens during those times,” Marconi said.
According to local PennDOT statistics, “aggressive driving was listed as a cause in 60 percent of Elk County crashes” in 2017. “In St. Marys alone, aggressive driving was listed as the cause in 80 of the 185 total county-wide crashes, which includes 34 injuries and one fatality.”
These high-visibility enforcement efforts tend to work, since if people are aware that patrolmen are out on the roads watching, they tend to pay more attention and drive safer than they normally would, Marconi said.
“PennDOT gives us targets, like stop signs and red lights, to get people to slow down and minimize traffic accidents,” he said. “Once we start getting the word out, and people know we’re out here, people start to slow down.”
Even locations like downtown St. Marys are considered to be heavily congested and high-traffic areas, and it can be easy to miss an important stop or signal.
Last year’s campaign resulted in 27,017 speeding citations, 1,203 occupant protection violations and 2,493 red light violations and 137 impaired driving arrests, according to a PennDOT press release.
For more information visit www.penndot.gov/safety.
