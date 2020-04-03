ST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys Police Department has filed charges against an Elk County man following a fatal accident in September 2019.
Anthony Michael Williams, 31, of St. Marys, is charged with accidents involving death or injury while not properly licensed, a felony in the third degree, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, a misdemeanor in the third degree, three counts of careless driving, driving without a license and disregarding traffic lanes, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office March 31.
The SMPD responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Bucktail Road in St. Marys Sept. 3 involving a silver Toyota 4Runner with three adult and two juvenile occupants and a 2009 Chevrolet Cameron County Ambulance with two occupants, according to the affadivit of probable cause.
The investigation reportedly determined the Toyota traveled into the east-bound lane and collided head on with the ambulance. The driver of the Toyota was identified as Williams, and one of his passengers, an adult woman, died on scene. All others suffered severe and traumatic injuries and were transported to Penn Highlands Elk, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The victim’s mother reportedly told police that she and Williams went to pick up her son from his U.S. Army graduation in Oklahoma, visiting her residence in New York to pick up their children before heading back to St. Marys. She also told police Williams had been driving for 20 or more hours.
A collision analyst and reconstruction specialist was summoned to the scene and reportedly determined, due to no indication of pre-impact braking marks and signs of slow drift into the oncoming lane, Williams was allegedly asleep behind the wheel. Police also clarified that Williams did not have a valid driver’s license at the time.
Other individuals involved in the accident reportedly suffered from a broken back, brain bleed, broken arm and neck abrasion, an aortic dissection and injured foot and knee and a fractured sternum, wrist and ribs and pulmonary contusion, as well as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Williams’ preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 12 at Jacob’s office.