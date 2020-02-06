ST. MARYS — A St. Marys man has been jailed on $50,000 bail after he was charged with driving under the influence of methamphetamine and other drugs in December.
Jared Cody Herbstritt, 27, of St. Marys, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 21.
Ryan Edward Hanes, 25, of Ridgway, is also charged with possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false information to police, according to a criminal complaint also filed at Jacob’s office Jan. 21.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched to Bubbles Galore Car Wash at 105 Robin Road regarding a one-vehicle rollover crash Dec. 31. The officer was told the driver had fled on foot and police subsequently located the co-defendant, Hanes, who reportedly said that he and Herbstritt wrecked the involved Jeep and ran, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police reportedly observed drug paraphernalia outside the vehicle.
Police also reportedly found a red digital scale, two pipes, smoking devices, a clear Ziploc bag containing aluminum foil, three cell phones and three bags that each contained methamphetamine, as well as an amphetamine source, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Hanes reportedly said the three phones belonged to Herbstritt, and reportedly said the two had used methamphetamine and marijuana together.
Police executed a search warrant on the jeep Jan. 3, 2020, and reportedly found drug paraphernalia, including 100 Ziploc bags, two torch lighters, an empty plastic container, aluminum foil with burnt residue and three stamp bags, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Cell phone searches resulted in finding alleged messages about drug-related activity and transactions.
During an interview with police Jan. 13, Herbstritt reportedly said he and Hanes both owned the Jeep, and that Hanes lied about not being the driver that day so he wouldn’t get in trouble. Herbstritt reportedly admitted to using and dealing drugs, and reportedly confirmed all of the cell phone content.
Herbstritt and Hanes will both face their preliminary hearings Feb. 18 at Jacob’s office.