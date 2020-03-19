ST MARYS — Sherry Hoffman, coordinator for the National Day of Prayer in Elk County, is committed to spreading hope and prayer in the midst of a crisis.
Hoffman said she was compelled to share her thoughts in response to President Donald Trump’s declaring March 15 a National Day of Prayer.
The NDOP Task Force hosted additional prayer calls throughout the day in response to the coronavirus pandemic Sunday.
“We know that many churches have suspended their services due to the increased concerns and vulnerability of spreading of the virus in large gatherings,” the NDOP website says. “It is our hope that these prayer calls will provide opportunities for unified prayer as we turn to God for hope, health and healing.”
For two years, the NDOP Elk County has held its gathering the first Thursday in May at a pavilion on South Michael Road in St. Marys, Hoffman said. Last year, it drew around 300 people seeking comfort and prayer.
Regardless of whether someone is in a church, a pavilion or at home, Hoffman says “God hears every prayer.”
“I was so happy when Sunday was declared a National Day of Prayer,” she said. “Even though I couldn’t go to church, I had prayer in my house.”
Hoffman, who belongs to Faith Baptist Church in St. Marys, also leads a Bible study group at Elk Haven Nursing Home and other area facilities.
“I have been writing cards and prayers to the people I can’t go see right now,” she said. “People can reach out and write someone a letter to let them know they are thinking about them. They can add a prayer.”
Being there for one another during this time means everything, Hoffman said. Hoffman recalls comforting a panicked neighbor over the phone, who ended up feeling much better by the end of the call, she says.
“Pick up the phone and call a friend — pray with them,” she said.
For more information, visit www.nationaldayofprayer.org.