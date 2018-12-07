KERSEY — The Elk County community and beyond is invited to enjoy lasting laughs and fellowship with crafters and quilters.
On the third Friday of every month, women come together for “Ladies Night Out” at Angel Dreams Quilt and Fabric Shop on Fairview Road. People can come and enjoy another hobby, such as drawing, painting or crocheting or making an ornament, while sitting and visiting with friends. Snacks, and sometimes wine, are enjoyed, too.
Amy Armstrong and her daughter, Stephanie Forster, and mother, Dorothy Raffeinner, run the shop, with the help of friends Sally Cook and Bonnie Wehler.
“One night a month, we all have a blast,” Cook said at a recent gathering. “Just getting together with people here is fantastic.”
The ladies travel to places like Cook Forest State Park and a Lancaster quilt show, or the two-week quilting camp Armstrong teaches in Mahaffey.
“We’re retired, so doing this is what keeps us going,” Cook said. “This shop has been a blessing.”
Angel Dreams has inspired the group to pass their passion on to others, too.
Cook teaches classes at the local senior center, where she helps with crafts like stitching or making ornaments, she said.
“It helps them with colors, and keeps their minds active and fresh,” Armstrong said.
Not everyone who comes to the shop has to know how to quilt, Armstrong says. A woman who recently lost her husband started coming for one-on-one instruction, but ended up returning for the fellowship, too.
“She is getting that interaction she needs,” Armstrong said. “It’s nice to see her growing as a person.”
They also host classes, including Christmas ones in which festive quilts are made, Armstrong says.
Forster just recently tried quilting, and is proud to say she recently made her first wall hanging, which she’ll ship to a family friend in Hawaii.
One of their goals, as a group, is to support and encourage everyone, the ladies said. People can bring their sewing machines or a craft they are working on, just to get away from everyday distractions.
“It’s just a good place to come,” Wehler adds. “If you come having a bad day, you won’t leave here with one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.