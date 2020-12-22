ST. MARYS — While some may only see the Elk County Recycling Center on Washington Street as a place to drop off unwanted, recyclable items, Director Bekki Tichner considers it to be a hidden treasure, a place full of history.
Throughout the years, Tichner and ECRC volunteers have encountered items discarded by people who had no personal attachment to them, she says, such as a 1961 edition of the Brockway Record newspaper, or Ridgway Elkers yearbooks. The ECRC saves all the yearbooks it receives, including one from the DuBois area, because people tend to stop by looking for those.
“Some of our older volunteers love when we get an old newspaper,” Tichner said, noting there is one who will look through them and remember things of the past.
Seeing bits and pieces of history is a “fun part of the job” for Tichner, since she has a passion for it. When the ECRC receives certain things, it will set them aside for the local historical society, or a volunteer will drop an item off there.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the ECRC saw more older items than ever, with people cleaning out their houses, Tichner noted. The one that stands out most, she recalled, was the World War II discharge papers for a U.S. veteran.
“To me, these things are a part of a person’s life,” Tichner said.
She sees a lot of old photographs, too, many of which she keeps. Sometimes, the ECRC will reach out to family members or a local connection, to ask if they want an item that was brought there.
The center sees its fair share of puzzle drop offs, and even has a mall board game from 1977, as well as newspaper clippings from sales in stores, such as Fisher’s in the St. Marys Plaza.
The center also saves old electronics, such as a bag phone and an old television or even an old microwave. Tichner said during school tours, young people enjoy learning about the way things used to be.
“Certain things explain the history of technology,” she said. “It’s interesting to show people that.”
An ECRC volunteer never knows what they’ll come across, either, such as very old beer cans with unfamiliar labels, which some Tichner has kept, or a signature teddy bear signed from 1945.
And just last week, Tichner came across the spring 1984 edition of Pennsylvania Magazine, featuring an article about local artist S. Ohrvel Carlson.
The ECRC partners with e360 Technologies of Pittsburgh, a purveyor of vintage electronics that sells to outlets like collectors and movie companies.
“These things get a second life,” she said.
One item the center sees much of, Tichner notes, is books.
“Volunteers will sometimes read them and bring them back,” she says. “People have a soft spot for books.”
One of the cool parts, she said, is seeing inscriptions inside of them, words that once meant a lot to someone gifting or dedicating a book.