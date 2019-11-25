ST. MARYS — The Elk County Recycling Center on Washington Street depends heavily on the volunteers who donate their time to making the world a better place.
The center recently announced that it will no longer be open on Saturdays in 2020, as it has been for 15 years. Much of this has to do with ECRC’s volunteers, who are spending time at the center on Saturdays when it’s not very busy, said Coordinator Bekki Tichner.
The recyclers go through the center’s drive-thru service, dropping off boxes and bags of items, and the volunteers separate them, Tichner said, doing things such as grouping one grade of plastic from another.
“We have several volunteers who have been with us since the very beginning,” she said. “With rare exception, nearly all of our dozen or so volunteers work at the center regularly.”
A group of retired men sort out the “plastics table” items at least once a week, Tichner adds.
“Some volunteers work throughout the late fall and winter months, others work nearly every Wednesday night,” she said.
One volunteer travels from Clearfield to volunteer about once a month, Tichner said.
“We have been blessed beyond words by the generosity and dedication of each and every one of them,” she said. “The community recycling center works because of volunteers. We couldn’t do it on our own.”
Tichner recalls that a volunteer brought in a newspaper clipping a couple of years ago, noting that volunteers live longer lives.
Much of the volunteering process at ECRC is not only about passion for making the planet a better place, but it’s getting out of the house and experiencing fellowship, Tichner said.
“Considering our oldest volunteer is 83, and has been with us for nine years, maybe there is truth in that,” she says. “I think that social interaction is important, and there is plenty of that here.”
“Most everyone knows someone who comes through the door with their recycling,” she said. “And as for the customers, I have to say that folks are happy to use the service, and they thank us for providing it.”