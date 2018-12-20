RIDGWAY — At a special meeting Tuesday night, the Elk County Board of Commissioners expressed surprise at receiving a letter informing members the Elk County Regional Treatment Court had been suspended.
The information came in a letter from Potter County Court of Common Pleas Senior Judge John B. Leete dated Dec. 5.
In the letter, Leete cites the action as being prompted by concerns from unnamed “other local officials” that the county “lacks the resources to operate its portion” of the program.
Leete goes on to express disappointment and says the county has failed to take advantage of offers for help with the program.
“While the Administrative Office of Pa. Courts, and several other others, myself included, have offered various types of assistance, none of these offers were accepted,” the letter states. “We have offered grant writing and limited financial assistance as well, to no avail. ... Personally, I was saddened to see Elk County walk away from this life changing program, but that decision was not mine to make. We have seen this program work in much smaller counties which also have limited resources.”
Meanwhile, commissioners expressed surprise in a letter of response dated Dec. 11, noting the operation of the court is under the purview of the Court of Common Pleas and not the commissioners.
“As you are aware the decision to open or close a Regional Treatment Court falls outside the direct authority of the Board of Commissioners,” the response states. “Indeed it was a surprise to us when it was first learned that the Elk County Regional Treatment Court would not be operating beyond 2018.”
Commissioners expressed support should the decision ever be made to reinstate a treatment court.
“Should it be decided that a Regional Treatment Court in Elk County would reopen, the Board of Commissioners stand ready to work with all parties to support those efforts” the letter states.
Treatment courts are operated to provide an alternative sentence for individuals convicted of substance abuse related crimes that would otherwise face a state prison sentence.
The Elk County regional court was relatively new, only being launched in 2017. It did not see its first graduate until this year and has seen two so far.
