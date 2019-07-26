KERSEY — Two Elk County residents facing felony charges following a Kersey drug bust face preliminary hearings soon.
Alexander Ray Reed, 26, of St. Marys, is charged with a felony count of conspiracy — the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver — and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Faith Gagliardi, 26, of Force, is charged with conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
St. Marys police and the elements of the North Central Municipal Drug Task Force began investigating Travis Cauvel, 25, of St. Marys, in connection with trafficking of heroin in December of 2018, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On April 6, police reportedly were made aware Cauvel was planning a trip to Pittsburgh to obtain heroin to bring back to Elk County for distribution, so they began surveillance, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Reed reportedly transported Cauvel to the Pittsburgh area in his Subaru Legacy. Gagliardi was also a passenger.
Reed, Cauvel and Gagliardi reportedly returned to the Elk County area the night of April 6, where they were stopped by Pennsylvania State Police, the SMPD and the NCMDTF on Toby Road in Kersey, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The search resulted in one brick of heroin being found. Drug paraphernalia was also reportedly found within the vehicle and on Cauvel and Gagliardi.
Police also allegedly discovered stamp bags of heroin concealed in cell phones seized from Gagliardi and Cauvel, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Cauvel, who is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver or manufacture or deliver, conspiracy, criminal use of a communication facility, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, waived a hearing on these charges June 4 and was arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas July 1. Cauvel is confined in the Elk County Jail.
Gagliardi, charged with conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, will face her preliminary hearing Tuesday at the office of Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.
Reed is confined in the Elk County Jail after he was unable to post bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 6 at Jacob’s office.