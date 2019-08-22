KERSEY — The Elk County Riders On & Off Road Recreation Club recently received a dream of a grant — $70,000 for its “Trail of Dreams” project.
On Aug. 9, state officials announced new funding to expand trails and support all-terrain and snowmobile riding opportunities in the state of Pennsylvania.
Rock Run Recreation of Cambria and Clearfield also received $53,800 for its 140-mile trail system.
ECR Treasurer Cheryl Ruffner said the grant will help fund a feasibility study, undertaken by someone with outdoor recreation knowledge. The study would validate the group’s goals for more trails and areas for ATV riding in the Elk County area.
The riders also recently received a grant from the Elk County Commissioners for Act 13 grant funds, Ruffner added, which will allow them to erect a fence at their clubhouse.
The group has hosted several events, including a Mud Run in July and on-road Scavenger Hunt in August, to raise funds for the “Trail of Dreams,” which travels through areas such as Benezette, Johnsonburg, Ridgway, St. Marys and Wilcox.
Elk County trails bring a lot of economic benefits and outdoor recreational activities for people and families to the area, Ruffner said.
The $70,000 check was presented to Don and Cheryl Ruffner and Chris Patterson of the ECR by Pennsylvania Rep. Matt Gabler and Rep. Gabler’s District Manager Fritz Lecker at Chicken Hill Distillery Aug. 16.
For more information, visit the ECR on Facebook.