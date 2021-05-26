WEEDVILLE — The Elk County Riders will host “Another Day of Fun in Spring Run” Saturday, June 5, benefiting its Elk County ATV vision “Trail of Dreams.”
The ride will start at the lookout on Spring Run Road, three miles off of Route 255 in Weedville, according to the event flyer. The gates will open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The ride will take place rain or shine, and welcomes all ATVs and UTVs.
ECR Treasurer Cheryl Ruffner said the Trail of Dreams has been a three-year undertaking thus far, and has become “a very busy project.”
The issue has been that there has been a lot of government land that ATV riders have not been allowed to ride on, as well as property owners worried about liability issues. The goal of the group is to give people a place to ride, and to showcase the beautiful trails and scenery Elk County has to offer, said Ruffner.
Besides spearheading the “ATV movement,” the ECR also aims to educate public and private land owners on changes made to Pennsylvania’s Use of Land and Water Act, which ultimately gives them more protection, should an ATV accident occur on their property, said Ruffner. Many people seem to be unaware of this piece of legislation.
The riders also have a motocross track and clubhouse on Gahr Road in Kersey, where riders can practice and meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.
The project has received much support from the area, with additional roads opened and a trailhead acquired in Jay Township.
In 2019, the ECR received a $70,000 grant for its TOD project, which helped fund its feasibility study, validating the group’s goals for more ATV-friendly trails in the Elk County area.
Now, the ECR needs fundraising efforts and grants for the bridge project, said Ruffner. The first connector trail, almost nine miles long, will run from Fox Township to Benezette. Eventually, the mission is to have the ATV trail extend all throughout Elk County.
After opening the motocross track last June, Ruffner said it was their busiest year yet, being that riding is a great way to social distance and get outdoors.
Future fundraisers include a side-by-side obstacle course in July, said Ruffner, a members-only ride in August and possibly a Jeep ride for breast cancer awareness in the fall.
These events are great for showcasing the recreational benefits available for all age groups, something families can do together, she said, as well as hopefully draw people into the Elk County area.
The June 5 ride will offer several games along the way for participants, said Ruffner. There will also be food, many basket raffles and an elk-shed giveaway.
Riders must leave before noon and be back by 6 p.m. They also must have proof of insurance and registration, wear a helmet, and drivers must be over the age of 16. The registration fee is $30 per driver and $5 per additional rider.
Visit Elk County Riders on Facebook or www.elkcountyriders.com.