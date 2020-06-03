RIDGWAY — Elk County had a nearly 27 percent voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election.
State Senator for the 25th District
Democratic candidate Margie Brown ran unopposed for state Senator in the 25th district, receiving her party’s nod for the November general election with 1,429 votes.
Republican Cris Dush (1,654) had the most Elk County votes among the candidates running for state Senator in the 25th district, opposing Jim Brown (415) and John “Herm” Suplizio (1,282).
House of Representatives in the 75th District
Ryan Grimm of St. Marys, the lone Democratic candidate seeking the House of Representatives seat in the 75th district, ran unopposed. Grimm received 1,400 votes.
Three Republican candidates — Mike Armanini, Michael Clement and Lisa Labrasca Becker sought the GOP nomination. Armanini swept his home county with 2,144 votes. Clement came in at 183 and Labrasca at 1,031.
Attorney General
Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro (1,410) and Republican candidate Heather Heidelbaugh (3,099) each ran unopposed for the Attorney General seat.
State Treasurer
Democratic candidate Joe Torsella (1,388) and Republican candidate Stacy Garrity (3,063) also ran unopposed in their respective parties for State Treasurer.
Auditor General
Republican candidate Timothy Defoor ran unopposed, coming in with 3,022 votes.
H Scott Conklin (751) received the nod for the Democratic party, and will advance to the November ballot.
Representative in Congress for the 15th District
Democratic candidate Robert Williams drew 1,363 votes. On the Republican side, incumbent Glenn “GT” Thompson drew 3,196 votes Both parties’ candidates were unopposed.
The Elk County Board of Elections will start collecting absentee and mail-in ballots June 3 at 9 a.m. in the Courthouse Annex Building, 300 Center St. in Ridgway, until no later than June 9. The county website will be updated with unofficial results.
President of the United States
Elk County came in strong for current United States President Donald Trump with 3,263 votes, and Democratic candidate Joe Biden at 815 votes.