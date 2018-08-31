The Elk County Sheriff’s Office wishes everyone a safe holiday weekend this Labor Day.
This Labor Day weekend, families and friends will be celebrating the end of the summer. Unfortunately, it is also a more dangerous period on our roads as more drunk drivers get behind the wheel and increase the risks for travelers.
According to statistics provided by the Elk County Sheriff’s office, there were 293 alcohol related fatalities in 2017 and 297 in 2016, a decrease from 345 in 2015.
Labor Day alcohol related crashes amounted to 5.7 percent of the total crashes in the Commonwealth, the statistics indicate.
A press release from the sheriff’s department advises the public to plan ahead and drink responsibly. “If you know you will be consuming alcoholic beverages, don’t drive. Make arrangements for a designated driver or to stay overnight somewhere,” the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.