ST. MARYS — Elk County elementary school students recently had the chance to raise and release their own Painted Lady butterflies through an inventive Elk County Conservation District project.
The first part of the ECCD’s butterfly project included providing each classroom a butterfly enclosure and larvae earlier this year, said Manager Kate Wehler. Throughout the past four weeks, they have watched both the butterflies and educational pollinator videos created by the ECCD and Elk County 4-H.
The second phase included hosting release nights for each elementary school at the West Creek Wetlands Learning Center in St. Marys May 10-13. Students from 20 classrooms and six schools, including Elk County Catholic, Fox Township, Bennetts Valley, Francis S. Grandinetti, St. Leo and South St. Marys Elementary schools, all participated.
“Due to COVID-19, the schools weren’t allowing field trips, but we still wanted the students to have a chance to see the end result of raising their butterflies,” she said. “Release evenings allowed the parents to bring their children if they felt comfortable.”
People were able to social distance along the wetland walking trail, said Wehler.
The ECCD received a two-part grant from the Headwaters Resource Conservation and Development Council and Penn State Extension of Elk County in 2019, said Wehler.
There were multiple stations set up for families along the walking trail, she noted, so they could learn more as they went along. There was a station about native plants, run by the Elk County Master Gardeners, and one specifically about bats, who are also pollinators. Students could learn more about bats, see a bat skeleton and take home a brown bat coloring sheet, said Wehler.
Every 30 minutes, the ECCD hosted a Painted Lady butterfly release to spread out the groups of people, Wehler said. There were also raffles for students to win a butterfly house, education exploring packs and other educational prizes.
Penn State DuBois also attended, giving out information on Monarchs and their migration patterns. Students could learn how the Monarchs are tagged so they can be tracked when they arrive in Mexico, and also received a craft pack to take home.
“We were so pleased by the turnout for this event,” said Victoria Challingsworth, resource conservation technician. “Over 100 families from all across Elk County attended. We had such great feedback from teachers, students and parents alike. It has been so rewarding to see students smiling as they release a butterfly, or their stunned exclamations when they learn that butterflies taste with their feet!”
Challingsworth noted that the weather for the release events was luckily suitable.
“It was great to get so many families outdoors. We heard so many families exclaim that they ‘had no idea this place was even here!’” said Challingsworth. “We’re hopeful that this event will bring more families out to use the West Creek Wetland facility during the summer now that they know about the hidden gem.”