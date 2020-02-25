ST. MARYS — The Elk County Toastmasters organization is seeking people interested in taking their public-speaking and leadership skills to the next level.
President Terry Hinton said the local chapter, part of the worldwide organization Toastmasters International, recently hosted a speech contest, where two members competed to speak at the regional contest at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnsontown Feb. 28. If they do well enough, Toastmasters have the chance to end up in Paris, France, for an international conference in August, Hinton said.
The Elk County club was started more than 25 years ago, Hinton says. Toastmasters is an affordable and accessible option for people at different speaking levels.
Hinton, who joined three years ago, said she wanted to take her skills to the next level, so she could speak intelligently at local events. Someone may already be good at a certain level of public speaking, but are looking to step out of their subject realm, she said.
“Maybe someone wants to learn how to be a more persuasive speaker, or learn more about dynamic leadership,” she said.
The club offers 11 different pathways, including dynamic leadership, effective coaching, engaging humor, innovative planning, leadership development, motivational strategies, persuasive influence, presentation mastery, strategic relationships, team collaboration and visionary communication.
“Toastmasters helps people develop their skills, so they are more in a comfortable zone while in an ambiguous social situation — one that requires them to speak quickly, articulately with confidence and poise.”
The Elk County Toastmasters meet on the first and third Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Education Center in St. Marys. Those who are interested are welcome to attend and start at their own pace, Hinton says.
The club has about 15 paid members, and welcomes people from all walks of life and areas, including a member from DuBois.
Members can also have a club mentor to help them navigate their path and digital resources, Hinton adds.
For more information, visit www.elkcounty.toastmastersclubs.org.