RIDGWAY — With the arrival of warmer weather each year comes the excitement of casting for trophy trout in Elk County.
The Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual “Trout-A-Thon” event, open to fishing fanatics of all ages, from the first day of trout season through May 31, 2021.
Chamber Director Michelle Bogacki said local streams will be stocked with trout that have a blue tag. Once caught, the tag is easily removed, and can be redeemed for a prize from area merchants, which are being distributed at the Ridgway Record office on East Main Street this year.
Prizes in 2021 include gift certificates, a koozie and other goodies, she noted.
Participating Elk County waterways include Laurel Run Reservoir, Elk Creek at Dagus Bridge, Big Mill Creek, Ridgway Reservoir, Powers Run, West Branch of the Clarion, Crooked Creek, East Branch of the Clarion and Little Toby Creek, according to former Elk County Tourism Association Director Tom “T.O.” Fitch in a previous Courier Express article.
The Domtar Fish & Game Club uses its fish restocking program to provide the fish, as does Straub Brewery of St. Marys, Fitch had said.
Thousands of people come to fish from other states like Michigan, and even as far as Canada to participate, he noted.
Last year, there were more than 500 fish tagged and 255 were redeemed, according to the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.
“This is a great event that promotes fishing, and a safe family outing,” said Bogacki.
Local businesses interested in providing a prize can contact the chamber office at info@ridgwaychamber.com or 814-776-1424.