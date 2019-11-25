ST. MARYS — Five murals intended to educate the public about stormwater infrastructure and fresh-water conservation will be created around Elk County in the spring of 2020.
Elk County Conservation District Manager Kate Wehler said as part of the “Elk County Upstream Art” project, the artists are to each come up with designs throughout the winter season and in the spring the actual painting will begin.
Upstream art’s mission is to use science and art to promote water-quality improvements throughout Elk County, while also encouraging education about water-quality stressors and resources.
The storm-drain murals will be colorful, unique and eye-catching. Some are expected to display creatures like otters and sayings such as “Don’t be mean, keep it clean.”
“Stormwater runoff is an increasingly prevalent water-quality stressor across the world, yet many people are uneducated about how to prevent stormwater impacts to the environment,” according to the project proposal, written by former ECCD Watershed Technician Stephanie Stoughton. “Many are unaware of where storm drains are located, and don’t know that drains often empty directly into streams. Due to lack of education, litter and waste is sometimes dumped into storm drains, and pollutes nearby streams.”
The project will involve resilient paint, metal and concrete primer, clear-seal concrete sealant and an anti-skid paint additive, according to the project proposal.
Elk County is unique in that it harbors the headwaters of the Gulf of Mexico and Chesapeake Bay basins, according to the proposal, going on to content that water quality can be improved if the public is educated about stormwater infrastructure, and where the water flows.
The murals will be painted in St. Marys, Johnsonburg and Ridgway in the spring, in an effort to reach as many people as possible. Another objective is to hopefully direct people to the Elk County Upstream Art website.
Participating artist Tom Copella, an Art Institute of Pittsburgh graduate, painted 12,500-square-foot of murals throughout Kissimmee and Orlando, Florida, the project proposal says. He has returned to Ridgway and completed murals in the Johnsonburg area, as well as been involved with the Elk County Council on the Arts for 35 years.
Mickayla Poland, owner of PA Made, produces graphic designs on clothing and other items, as well as sells acrylic paintings on vintage windows. She recently created the Pennsylvania 2019 River of the Year logo and will participate in the project as well.
Although the storm-drain creations will be visible to the public on a day-to-day basis, an unveiling of the murals will be hosted by the ECCOTA and ECCD. Social media posts will also provide updates. The project is expected to reach about 60,000 people, according to the project proposal.