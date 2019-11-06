RIDGWAY — Elk County voters re-elected St. Marys, Johnsonburg and Ridgway area school directors, as well as township supervisors at area polls Tuesday.
Below are the unofficial general election results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday:
TOWNSHIPSBenezette Township
- Supervisor: Pamela Mong (91), running unopposed, was elected for a six-year term.
- Incumbents Doug Ruffo (61) and Mark Moorehead (53) faced off for another four-year seat, with Ruffo taking the win by eight votes.
- John R. Rousch Jr. (97), running unopposed, was elected for a two-year supervisor term.
Fox Township
- Supervisor: Republican candidate Matthew Pontzer (724) upset incumbent Mike Keller (348) by 376 votes for a six-year term as Fox Township supervisor.
Highland Township and James City
- Supervisor: Carrie Dempsey (86), running unopposed, will serve a four-year term as Highland Township supervisor.
Horton Township
- Supervisor: Democratic candidate William Fred Wolff (212) will serve a six-year term as Horton Township supervisor.
Jay Township
- Supervisor: Democratic candidate Guy Allegretto (297) and Republican candidate Joe Uberti Jr. (257) faced off in a tight race for a six-year term as Jay Township supervisor, with Allegretto taking the win by 40 votes.
Jones Township/Wilcox
- Supervisor: Democratic candidate Fred Swanson (158) and Republican Fred Maletto III (270) competed for a six-year term as Jones Township supervisor, with Swanson winning by 112 votes.
Millstone Township
- Grace Eisenman (30), unopposed, was elected tax collector for a two-year term.
- Supervisor: Incumbent James Zimmerman (29) was re-elected for a four-year term, and Eric Patton (27) a six-year term, as Millstone Township supervisors.
Ridgway Township
- Supervisor: Incumbent Milly Bowers (540), unopposed, was re-elected for a six-year-term as Ridgway Township supervisor.
- Jeff Kuleck (441) was elected for a six-year term as Ridgway Township constable.
Spring Creek Township
- Supervisor: Mark Gasbarre (41), unopposed, was elected for a six-year term as Spring Creek Township supervisor.
- Democratic candidate Sally Lyle (40) will serve a two-year term as county auditor.
SCHOOL DISTRICTS Brockway Area School Director,
Region II, four-year term
- Edward Yahner (156), unopposed, will serve a four-year term as Brockway Area School Director.
Johnsonburg Area School Director, four-year term
- Janice Carnovale (855), Andrew Leslie (622), Sarah Grunthaner (753), Barbara Thorwart (823) and Corine Christoff (777) were all re-elected to fill the five open seats for Johnsonburg Area School director.
- Tracy Crowe (750) was also elected for a two-year seat as Johnsonburg Area School director.
Ridgway Area School Director,
four-year term
- Incumbents Amy Goode (1,333), Jeannie Allenbaugh (1,285), Johna Holtz (1,204) and Andrew Thompson (1,268), as well as newcomer Sandy Lawrie (1,303), were all elected to fill the five open seats for Ridgway Area School director.
St. Marys Area School Director,
Region I
- St. Marys Area School District Board President Eric Wonderling (1,576) was re-elected for a four-year term.
- Current St. Marys Area School Director Lewis Murray (1,583) was re-elected for a two-year term.
St. Marys Area School Director,
Region II
- Timothy Frey (1,433) and Stacy McKee (1,411) were elected to fill the two open seats as St. Marys Area School director, Region II.
St. Marys Area School Director,
Region IIIKathy Blake (1,438) and Melissa Lundin (1,405) each were elected for a four-year term as St. Marys Area School director, Region III.