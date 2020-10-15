RIDGWAY — A Second Amendment Rally will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Elk County Courthouse in Ridgway.
The Elk County Tourism Association, in collaboration with various community organizations and government officials, will host this peaceful rally in support of Second Amendment rights.
The itinerary includes patriotic music and several speakers:
- Pastor Ron Burkett
- Ralph Dussia
- Elk County Sheriff Todd Calgerone
- Kim Stoffer
- Rep. Chris Dush
- Mike Armanini
- John Hauser
- Dr. Val Finnel
- North Central PA Pheasants Forever Chapter 630
The NRA will also have a stand-on site.
For more information, visit https://www.ridgwaymainstreetprogram.com/elk-county-wilds-tourism-association.