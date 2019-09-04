ST. MARYS — Elk County youth will enjoy shooting bows, throwing hatchets and other outdoor activities at an annual field day event in St. Marys.
The 26th annual Elk County Youth Field Day event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 :30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club Farm at 1339 Glen Hazel Road.
Bill Simbeck, president of the St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club, said this event was started around 25 years ago.
Several different volunteers of organizations attend to help that day, Simbeck said. Others make monetary donations or provide supplies.
There are eight different stations for youths, including fishing, 22 shoot, shotgun shoot, trapping techniques, pheasants forever, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) nature station, archery and Cherokee run, where youths can throw tomahawks at a wooden target.
Field Day is a great chance to expose youths to outdoor activities they may not get to do regularly, Simbeck said.
“You would think that being in Elk County, any kid who participates has done these things before,” Simbeck said. “But we’re getting more and more of them who have never shot a gun or a bow.”
Each child leaves with a nice prize at the end of the day, Simbeck said. Volunteers give away items such as firearms, binoculars, fishing poles and outdoor gear.
The SMSC also aims to keep participants separated from their friends, that way they pay close attention to the tasks at hand. Safety is the number one priority of each station, Simbeck said.
There will also be Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Pennsylvania Game Commission adult classes, Simbeck said.
It’s requested that an adult come to the event with each child. Volunteers give the adults a tour of each station. Free lunch is also provided.
The cut off for attendance is 160 children, Simbeck said, and the event usually averages approximately 150.
When youths hear the sound of a horn, they know it’s time to switch stations, Simbeck said.
There are approximately 1,200 people involved in the sportsmen’s club, which just broke ground for a pistol range located behind it, Simbeck said.
The cost is $10 per year to be a member, and some benefits include using a rifle range year round, practicing in the skeet field and open shoots for the general public.
The sportsmen’s club holds “kids fishing” events on Mother’s and Father’s days, as well as an ice fishing derby in the winter and gun bash in September.
Registration forms are available at the St. Marys Chamber of Commerce office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration ends Sept. 13. The event is open to Elk County youth only.