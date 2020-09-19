ST. MARYS — The Elk County Democratic Committee will be holding a grand opening/open house for its 2020 campaign headquarters at 67 Erie Ave. in St. Marys on Thursday, Sept. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. The committee intends to have regular hours at the headquarters weekdays, evenings and weekends through election day. Volunteers to help staff the headquarters are needed. Throughout the election season, the headquarters will hold phone banking events and will be the launch location for contactless canvassing activities.
Local Pennsylvania General Assembly candidates, Ryan Grimm for State Representative and Margie Brown for State Senate, both residents of St. Marys, will be there to meet everyone. In addition, yards sign for Grimm, Brown, Joe Biden/Kamala Harris for US President/Vice President and Josh Shapiro for Pa. Attorney General will also be available for pick up along with information about Joe Torsella for State Treasurer and Nina Ahmad for Pa. Auditor General.
Candidate literature, bumper stickers and buttons will be available. In addition, the headquarters is also equipped with computer terminals for immediate online voter registration and mail-in ballot applications and committee members will also be available to assist with completing either online or paper applications. All area supporters of our Democratic candidates are welcome to attend the open house. Attendees will be asked to wear a facial mask while inside the headquarters.
Immediately following the open house, the committee will hold its regular September monthly meeting at 7 p.m, also at the headquarters. Committee meetings are open to all registered Democrats. Precinct Committee members are encouraged to attend or provide an excuse to the chair. Democrats that wish to attend the meeting remotely via Zoom meeting may contact the chair at chair@elkdems.com for meeting credentials. For more information, call/text 814-636-1030, e-mail info@elkdems.com, or visit the committee’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ElkCoDC.