ST. MARYS — The Elk County Democratic Committee is hosting a non-perishable food drive combined with a petition signature drive from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at 301 Depot St. (St. Marys Insurance) in St. Marys.
The combined drives will be a COVID-19-safe drive-through event allowing participants to stay in their vehicles.
In addition to helping local Democratic candidates to get on the ballot for the May primary, this event will allow everyone to help those struggling in their community.
“We’ve watched food insecurity become an increasingly larger and larger issue both locally and nationally and we feel that we need to step up to help out in any way we can,” said County Chairman Rich Schweikart.
Local Democrats will be able to sign petitions for local candidates seeking to get on the ballot for municipal office.
The committee will also have petitions for candidates seeking statewide office for Pennsylvania Commonwealth, Superior and Supreme Court. While those signing petitions must be a registered Democrat, the committee encourages all community members to participate in the food drive by donating one or more non-perishable food items. All donated items will be given to food banks.
Any questions about the drives can be addressed to the committee via email to chair@elkdems.com or via phone/text to 814-636-1030.