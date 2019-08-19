BENEZETTE — Thousands of people from throughout the state attended a celebration of Pennsylvania’s wild elk herd in Benezette over the weekend.
More than 100 vendors offered games and education for families and nature enthusiasts. Those included the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Keystone Elk Country Alliance, Pennsylvania Trappers Association and others.
The 2019 iteration of the Elk Expo, a Pennsylvania Wilds tradition, was held at the Elk Country Visitor Center on Winslow Hill — a primary elk-viewing area — Saturday and Sunday.
The event kicked off with a flag-raising ceremony by the St. Marys Servicemen Burial Detail Saturday morning.
Elk and duck-calling competitors were welcomed at several booths, and demonstrations or musical performances were held at the ECCO building at all hours.
Some event visitors included storyteller Dennis Murray, carver Jeff Keiffer, predator expert Freddie McKnight, Elk biologist Jeremy Banfield, caricature artist John Manders, musician Nick Forsyth and the band “Mis B’ Havin.’”
Families were seen enjoying archery activities, participating in nature crafts, learning from archaeologists or taking a horse-drawn carriage ride.