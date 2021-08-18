BENEZETTE — One of elk country’s premiere draws will return bigger than ever this Saturday and Sunday.
Each year in August, prior to rut season and Benezette’s busiest time of year, the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center host the largest elk celebration in the northeast –the Elk Expo.
The 2021 Elk Expo, held at the ECVC on Winslow Hill, will feature exhibits, seminars, antler-scoring experts, Pennsylvania Game Commission presentations, calling contests and more than 100 vendors, according to www.elkexpo.com.
ECVC Operations Manager Carla Wehler said this year’s number of vendors is above average at about 120 attending.
Being that the 2020 Elk Expo was canceled due to COVID-19, people are looking forward to this year’s event more than ever, said Wehler.
“Everyone is looking forward to an outdoor recreation-based event with lots of fun things to do,” she said.
A couple of new noteworthy activities, said Wehler, include fun seminars with prizes for attendees, such as “Wilderness Survival,” “Antler Shed Hunting” and others.
The Elk Expo is a very big attraction for Benezette businesses and elk country as a whole, she said.
“The Expo kicks off our fall season, with a boost to the economy with lodging providers being filled and restaurants and stores receiving extra customers,” Wehler said.
The Expo will kick off with a flag-raising ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday. Vendors open at 8 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Some happenings over the two-day period include music performances by Nick Forsyth and Wrangler Band, face painting, horse-drawn wagon rides, mock goose hunts, trivia, a K9 unit demonstration and presentations on trapping, snakes, deer and more.
There is no entry fee for the event, but there is a $5 shuttle service fee.
Visit www.elkexpo.com.