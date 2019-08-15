Saturday, Aug. 17
- 9 a.m. — Flag Raising Ceremony, vendors open
- 10-10:45 a.m. — “Welcome to the Rut” at the main tent, a program about elk behavior during the rut.
- 10:30-noon, 2:30-3 p.m. — “Mis Behavin’” at the ECCO building
- 11 a.m. — Pennsylvania Game Commission’s K9 Unit Demonstration at the main tent, storyteller Dennis Murray at the rest tent, caricature artist John Manders near the Mock Goose Hunt station.
- 11:45-12:30 p.m. — Trail Cams at the main tent
- Noon-5 p.m. — Musician Nick Forsyth performs at the rest tent
- Noon, 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m. — Mock Goose Hunts at the edge of field
- 12:30 p.m. — Elk Overview with the PGC at the ECCO building, “para cord make and take” with Keystone Elk Country Alliance at the main tent
- 1 p.m. — PGC Elk License Drawing at the ECCO building
- 2 p.m. — Carver Jeff Keiffer of Golden Feather Decoys at the rest tent, conservation Trivia at the main tent
- 3-4 p.m. — Keystone Elk Country Alliance “Elk Calling Contest” at the main tent
- 3:45 p.m. — 2019 Elk Patch Contest Winner Award at the rest tent
- 4-4:45 p.m. — Atlatl Seminar at the main tent
- 5-5:45 p.m. — Storyteller Dennis Murray at the rest tent, Wapiti Roost Chapter “calling contest” at the ECCO building, “Living with Snakes” at the main tent
Sunday, Aug. 18
- 8 a.m. — Vendors open
- 11 a.m. — Trail cameras for beginners at the ECCO building, caricature artist John Manders and face painting near the Mock Goose Hunt station.
- 11:45 a.m. — Pursuing Pennsylvania Predators wit Freddie McKnight at the main tent, Wrangler Band at the ECCO building.
- Noon — Mock goose hunts at the edge of field, musician Nick Forsyth performs at the rest tent.
- 1 p.m. — Keystone Elk Country Alliance elk tag raffle drawing at the ECCO building
- 2:30-3:30 p.m. — PA Wilds Nature Trivia at the main tent
- 3-4 p.m. — Storyteller Dennis Murray at the rest tent
All weekend
- Pennsylvania Trappers Association demonstrations and exhibit booth
- Pennsylvania Game Commission black bear processing
- Flint knapping demonstration with archaeologists
- PGC Archery Range
- Atlatl Throw, a 10,000-year-old hunting technique with the North Fork Chapter #29
- Feet are Neat, tracking in the PA Wilds
- Elk Trap Unit with the PGC and Elk biologist Jeremy Banfield
- KECA’s Kid Korner, nature crafts, bird feeders and more
Horse-drawn Wagon Rides from 5-7 p.m.