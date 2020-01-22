DuBOIS — An elk and flower photographer from Troutville recently presented pieces of his well-known work at a Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) meeting in DuBois.
Paul Staniszewski, who often travels to the Benezette area to photograph the Pennsylvania elk herd, was recently featured in Keystone Elk Country Alliance’s “Tracks and Racks” magazine for his article “A Guide to Photographing Elk in Pennsylvania.”
Staniszewski, a Pittsburgh native who formerly lived in New Jersey, took up photography in his retirement, not even realizing how interested he was until someone did an insect study in his backyard, and he took photos of the insects. Staniszewski started planting flowers and taking photos of them, too. After a meeting with Perry Winkler of Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in DuBois, he remained a featured artist there for eight years.
Staniszewski joined the Pennsylvania Wilds after the opening of the Elk Country Visitor Center, where he was welcomed based on his flower photography, then began photographing elk.
Staniszewski told Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited members and guests stories of his experiences photographing elk, including speaking of a time six bulls were bedded in the woods and he left them undisturbed, and another when elk approached a car to receive apples. He also passed around publications, including magazines, newspapers and calendars in which his work has been featured, and displayed framed photos of elk and a fawn hiding in grass.
Stanizewski said he tries to photograph the elk doing something, such as sparring or bugling, and gets “very close.” Staniszewski is pictured actually photographing elk in “Pennsylvania Elk” by Marci Geise. He reminded his audince to be cautious, though, when approaching any wild animal.
His elk photographs are sold throughout the world through Shuttershock, and Staniszewski is published through several outlets. He also sells thousands of elk photograph cards, most popular during rut season, at the Elk Country Visitor Center.
Staniszewski posts his photos and other information on his Facebook page and the “Friends of Benezette” Facebook page.