ST. MARYS — The annual Elk Haven Christmas Card fundraiser has begun, bringing joy to residents during a time more important than ever.
The fundraiser, an initiative of the St. Marys chapter of the Catholic Daughters of America organization, will have a Dec. 4 deadline this year, with no extensions.
Administrator Arlene Anderson said each year, this fund helps staff purchase Christmas gifts for the residents, but also provides activities like resident bingo, auctions, the winter carnival, monthly birthday parties, decorations and other needs or special requests the residents may have.
“It’s different from past years, because we have to be creative with our shopping,” Anderson said. “We usually try to shop locally, but due to the ongoing pandemic, we will have to come up with other ways to purchase gifts without visiting merchants in person.”
Anderson said being that the residents will be unable to physically spend time with family during the holidays, providing them with these things is especially important.
“We want to make the holidays as special as possible to try and compensate for the lack of physical visitors,” she said.
Through this fundraiser, each resident receives a personalized gift.
“We gather gift ideas from staff observation, resident requests, and family input,” Anderson said.
The project has been in existence since 1972, according to a “thank you” letter from the Elk Haven Nursing Home Association written in 1984.
The idea of the project is for people in the community to send a public Christmas greeting to friends and relatives, and for each greeting, an amount is donated to the EHNH.
“The residents very much enjoy and look forward to their visit from Santa each year,” Anderson added. “It makes them feel like kids again, which is always fun for everyone.”
Donations may be sent to the Elk Haven Christmas Card Fund, P.O. Box 853, St. Marys, PA 15857.