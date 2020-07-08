ST MARYS — Three Elk Haven Nursing Home staff members and one resident have tested positive for COVID-19, Administrator Arlene Anderson confirmed.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update Wednesday, Elk is now one of the counties with a nursing home facility where residents and staff have tested positive.
“As the nation continues to charter through uncommon times, Elk Haven understands that this is an unusual time for everyone, and wants to ensure the community, family and friends that our resident and staff safety continues to be our top priority,” Anderson said.
Anderson said all of whom tested positive are following recommended quarantine procedures. EHNH continues to follow recommendations from agencies.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation restrictions were implemented, per the recommendations and guidance of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.
“The interdisciplinary team at Elk Haven have done a phenomenal job in offering and arranging alternative communications between residents and families, for example, FaceTime, phone calls and window visits,” Anderson said.
“Elk Haven, first and foremost, would like to thank our dedicated and caring staff, as well as the support they received from the community, resident families and friends. We also appreciate the residents’ positive attitudes through these challenging times.”
According to the DOH, Elk County has reported 28 COVID-19 cases total.