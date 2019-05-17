ST MARYS — In light of Mother’s Day and National Skilled Nursing Care Week, Elk Haven Nursing home in St. Marys provided a full week’s worth of activities celebrating its residents and staff.
NSNCW is May 12-18, and this year’s theme is “living soulfully.” The week celebrates skilled nursing centers that assistant seniors and people with disabilities in living their best lives, according to the American Health Care Association.
“This week will celebrate skilled nursing centers and their residents and staff by showcasing how they achieve happy minds and healthy souls,” it said.
Nursing homes and other agencies were encouraged to share videos and photos on social media using the hashtag #NSNCW.
EHNH Activities Director Bonnie Gausman said the Mother’s Day Tea, which was held Sunday, welcomed many daughters of residents into the activities room for accordion entertainment, Bubbles the clown making balloon creations and food. Dollar Tree also donated the many balloons that covered the room.
“This is a very well-attended event each year,” she said.
Mother’s Day Tea is a way for mothers and daughters to still celebrate the day, despite being in a nursing home.
EHNH staff members have participated in activities, including an ice cream buffet on Monday, a drawing for two vacation days, a dress-down day and a walking taco bar.
Each year during NSNCW, the agency selects a dedicated staff member who “goes above and beyond” for the shining star award. This year’s winner was Brenda Placer.
Dairy Queen of St. Marys also donated several ice cream cakes for residents and staff to enjoy Tuesday.
Monday was super bingo day. Musical Meds, a well-known entertainment group in the area according to Gausman, provided entertainment Thursday. On Friday is the auction for residents, where they are given a certain amount of money and bid on items they requested, such as necessities or gift cards.
Not just during NSNCW, but each week, EHNH constantly shakes things up for the residents. Throughout the second week of May, many other entertainers, including country dancers, graced the activities room as well.
Every few months, ladies also enjoy Mary Kay makeovers from Laura Claypool and Mindy Gasbarre, which is a great “pick me up” for them, Gausman said. They get many compliments from the staff and also get their photo taken.