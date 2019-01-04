ST. MARYS — Before the ball dropped on New Years Eve, Elk Haven Nursing Home residents enjoyed a variety of top-hat celebrations to ring in 2019.
The Johnsonburg Road facility hosts several activities and parties for its residents to enjoy throughout the year, such as holiday parties, musical entertainment and field trips to see the elk, said EHNH Activities Director Bonnie Gausman.
Residents enjoyed musical entertainment, pizza and breadsticks on Monday night, right from the dining room. Hosting in-house events allows the residents to participate in the holidays they love.
“They loved the colorful decorations, party hats and noisemakers,” she said.
Gausman said the residents enjoy many daily activities, such as trivia, crosswords, games and others in order to keep their minds going. Therapy dogs also regularly visit with the residents in the dining room, even dressing up in holiday costumes during the holiday season.
“We do our best to make their holiday as special as possible,” Gausman said. “Visits from the community, whether it be from a group or organization or individual, help make the holidays extra special for residents.”
For more information, visit the EHNH Facebook page, www.elkhavennursinghome.com or call 814-834-2618.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.