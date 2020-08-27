ST. MARYS — Elk Haven Nursing Home residents went fishing for a good catch Tuesday.
Administrator Arlene Anderson said this was a lighthearted activity enjoyed by both residents and staff. The catfish were donated by EHNH employee Donna Steis.
“A lot of coordinated efforts went in to making this special activity available to the residents,” Anderson said.
EHNH just began welcoming visitors and families back for outside visits Aug. 10, she said, and hosting regular activities again.
“They all really enjoyed getting outside to do something fun and get a break from all of the restrictions,” Anderson noted. “The staff had just as much fun watching them.”
According to the August calendar, residents will also be enjoying much-missed activities such as music, outside snacks, prayer sessions, ice cream time, bingo and games.
