ST MARYS — Two Elk Haven Nursing Home staff members who have each spent nearly 20 years of their lives there are reflecting on the place they consider home, and the people who have become family.
St. Marys native Missy Miller was a care nurse there for 13 years and is now the health information management coordinator, celebrating 23 years at Elk Haven in June.
Being a care nurse was an emotional and rewarding role for Miller, she said. She has formed lasting bonds with residents and “amazing” coworkers throughout the years.
A pandemic is something people never think they will deal with, said Miller, and it was a challenging time to work in a nursing home. During COVID-19, staff members all pulled together to go above and beyond for residents, including hosting a car parade, a collaborative effort with Pinecrest Manor. Family and community members lined up to drive by and wave to the residents and staff during National Skilled Nursing Care Week, some holding signs and balloons outside of their cars.
“It was very emotional,” Miller said of the parade. “It was amazing how the community and our small town pulled together.”
It took a village, Miller said, to brighten the days of residents during a very difficult time. Technology was a huge help, being that residents could FaceTime with family members.
When she thinks of EHNH, Miller said residents are treated how anyone would want their loved one to be treated. Now that family members are permitted to visit residents again, Miller said witnessing these reunions has been extremely emotional, with many staff members shedding tears.
Kelly Leathers started as a dietary aide at Silver Creek Terrace in 2003, and has since grown to wear many hats at EHNH. She is now the infection preventionist, assistant director of nursing, quality measurer’s nurse, wound nurse and is certified to teach nursing classes.
Eighteen years ago, Leathers said she had no idea what she wanted to do, until she “fell in love” with the elderly after starting at SCT, where residents inspired her to become a nurse. One sticks out in her mind, a woman who made Leathers laugh daily.
“I found myself spending many evenings sitting on the porch of SCT, eating ice cream and listening to her stories, both good and bad,” she said.
The woman was eventually admitted to Elk Haven following a stroke, and was unable to speak or move the entire right side of her body.
“I felt so helpless — I cried that night driving home from work, questioning over and over what I could do,” she said.
So, Leathers enrolled in the nursing program at Jeff Tech, and requested a job at Elk Haven, where she was that same resident’s full time nurse.
“I was able to care for her until the day she took her last breath,” she said. “It meant everything to me, to know that I gave her the care she deserved. As a CNA, I realized I was able to provide people a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen, a hand to hold. Words cannot express how rewarding this was to me.”
After the woman died, Leathers said she was inspired to further her education, working every weekend as a nurse aide and commuting to nursing school each day. She worked as a charge nurse and supervisor for years, but missed being close with the residents, so she decided to get her TTE certification, helping to shape future nurse aides.
These residents are people who contributed to the community, said Leathers, and they deserve to be taken care of in the best way possible – like family.
“When you get to know them, they change your life,” she said.
Leathers worked 12-hour days in the COVID-19 unit at Elk Haven, where she says she was a part of “the best team” of people who went above and beyond for residents.
“I am so proud of my coworkers,” she said. “They worked so hard and never complained. We learned that it takes a community to get through hard times, and I have never been so grateful for ours.”
COVID was a huge learning experience for everyone, monitoring and contract tracing, forming a COVID team, dedicated red-zone rooms, implementing sanitation strategies, increasing hand hygiene and more, said Leathers. It was “gut-wrenching” to weigh out resident rights versus safety versus Department of Health guidelines.
“It keeps you awake at night when you have to tell a spouse of a resident that has spent the last 50 years of their life with their best friend, and now they can’t see them, and I don’t know when you will be able to again. It makes your heart hurt when you think about the dementia residents that don’t understand why their families aren’t coming back.”
But, said Leathers, there were positive parts, such as local businesses and schools dropping off truckloads of gifts for residents at Christmastime. The nursing staff worked tirelessly to keep the unit positive. Nurses read books to the residents at night, Leathers said, and local factories fed the staff members. “Thank you” calls were received daily.
Similarly to Miller, Leathers said seeing the residents reunite with family has been emotional. The best reunion she has seen thus far, she said, was a reunion between a husband and wife separated by the pandemic.
It’s the every day things that make the biggest difference to the residents, she said, such as making sure they get out of bed and socializing with them or doing activities such as puzzles together.
“The beauty of EHNH is we have longevity in our staff,” said Leathers. “They are here because they care.”