HARRISBURG – The Department of Environmental Protection added Elk County to the drought watch list in Pennsylvania on Thursday.
Elk joins Clearfield County among the 18 counties DEP has now designated as being on drought watch.
According to the DEP, counties on a drought watch include Armstrong, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Fayette, Huntingdon, Indiana, Juniata, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Perry, and Tioga.
Potter County was moved to a drought warning status by the DEP Thursday.
Residents in drought watch counties are asked to reduce their individual water use 5-10 percent, based on a statewide average of 62 gallons per person per day. This means a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day, according to the DEP.
Potter County residents are asked to reduce their individual water use 10-15 percent, or by six to nine gallons a day.
“We’re asking residents in these counties to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
According to the DEP, there are many ways to reduce water use around the house and yard, including:
- Run water only when necessary. Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving. Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering. Use a bucket to catch the water and reuse it to water your plants.
- Run the dishwasher and washing machine only with full loads.
- When watering your garden, be efficient and effective: Water in the evening or morning, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant, so you don’t waste water through evaporation.
- If you water your lawn, water it only when necessary, and avoid watering on windy and hot days. Apply no more than 1 inch of water per week (use an empty can to determine how long it takes to water 1 inch). This pattern will encourage more healthy, deep grass roots. Over-watering is wasteful, encourages fungal growth and disease, and results in shallow, compacted root systems that are more susceptible to drought.
- Re-use old water from bird baths, vases, or pet bowls to water plants.
- When mowing your lawn, set the blades to 2-3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil, improving moisture retention. It also grows thicker and develops a deeper root system, so it can better survive drought.
- Check for household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.
- Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway, rather than hosing it off.
- Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30 percent less water and 40-50 percent less energy.
- Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.