BENEZETTE — An Elk County event will offer several outdoor activities for women Sunday, providing fellowship, education and good times.
The first-ever “Elk Ladies Day Out” event will be held at 9 a.m. at the Elk Country Visitor Center on Winslow Hill Road in Benezette Sunday.
The ELK (Educating Ladies of KECA) event will offer hiking and backpacking basics, jewelry making, yoga, fly-fishing, archery, hatchet throwing, wine pairing and more.
Kristie Reinaker, eastern field director for the Keystone Elk Country Alliance, said she has volunteered with KECA for seven years.
“I’ve seen other nonprofit organizations do women’s outdoor programs, and I’ve seen how successful they can be,” she said. “I feel like there was a need for something like that within KECA.”
The women have 15 different events to choose from, and can participate in five, Reinaker said.
“I want women to experience things they don’t experience on an everyday level, and be surrounded by others learning as much as they are,” she said. “It can be intimidating to be put in groups of all men.”
Reinaker said her goal was to see 100 people registered.
“They get to learn something alongside other women,” she said. “They’re creating a bond for that learning experience, new friendships and camaraderie of women who love elk country and the outdoors.”
Money raised that day will go directly back into KECA and its conservation and habitat restoration efforts, Reinaker said.
For more information, visit www.experienceelkcountry.com. The ECVC can be reached at 814-787-5167, and KECA at 814-866-6421.