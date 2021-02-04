PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Elk Run Fire Department is waiting to hear back about some equipment it might not be able to use anymore following the NAC Carbon fire in Punxsutawney last week.
Department Chief Doug McAfoos said that because of some of the materials used in the facility, the equipment that came in contact with those might not be safe for their members anymore. He explained that a set of fire gear cost about $3,000, and there are about eight to 10 sets affected. This does not include the air packs those members were wearing, if those have to be replaced.
There were also some rolls of hose that were exposed to the materials. He estimated the cost to be about $50,000 if all the equipment has to be replaced, but had not received an official estimate.
The department was waiting to hear back from a representative of MSA, a company dedicated to safety in the workplace, about whether or not the equipment is safe.
“Our gear is made by Globe, we have an MSA rep checking into some stuff for us to make sure that once all this stuff is cleaned up, to make sure they stand behind it. We don’t want to jeopardize anybody’s gear or protective equipment,” McAfoos said.
He explained that in a typical house fire it’s not much of a problem, but being in a carbon plant, he said the department couldn’t be too safe when it came to the members’ safety.
“I’ve been chief for six to eight years, and I’ve never had anybody hurt, and I don’t want anybody hurt. I don’t want to be that guy who has to go knock on somebody’s door and say ‘your son isn’t coming home,’” McAfoos said.
McAfoos said his department was the first one scene, as the fire hall is just up the road from the facility. His guys were ready and leaving the hall before their siren ever went off as they were able to hear the initial explosion.
His company and their mutual aid companies tour the facility every couple of years to stay familiar with it.
“Every place changes, you know? They might move something and there’s places in there you can’t put water on, and there’s other places we can,” McAfoos said. “We were over there last year for a fire, but it was in the lower building. It wasn’t quite as bad as the part we were in this time. We’ve been there a few times, but nothing quite like this,” he said.
Since the fire triggered a third alarm, there were some companies on scene who had not gotten to tour the facility. He said for a lot of the companies, it was the first time they had come to something like that.
He feels that overall, the fire was handled well by all the companies involved, and said some of the chiefs are planning to get together to do a critique of the night because of the nature of the fire and how different it was from the typical fire companies in the area handle.