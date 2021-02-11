PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Elk Run Volunteer Fire Department presented a check to the Punxsutawney Police Department for its K-9 unit during the borough council meeting Monday evening.
The fire department raised $1,640 to donate to the police department.
Assistant Chief Josh McAfoos and Captain Randy Wright attended the council meeting, and signed up to address the council to recount their experience with Fury, the K-9 officer.
McAfoos explained the department had responded to a motor vehicle accident where firefighters saw drug paraphernalia. Once the firefighters on scene realized this, they called for Fury to be sent to the scene.
“There happened to be drug paraphernalia there, and we actually got to see the K-9 do his thing, and it opened our eyes a little bit. So, we went back to the station and sat down with a few of us and decided we wanted to help out,” McAfoos said.
The department decided to hold a fundraiser for the K-9 unit following the experience, and came to the borough meeting to hand the check over to Chief Matt Conrad.
Later in the meeting, Borough Manager Toby Santik spoke up to commend the Elk Run department, and all responding departments, for their work during the NAC Carbon fire.
“Our volunteers, and I’d like to emphasize that word, volunteers, responded to that fire, went into that building on a search and rescue, and was successful in no one being injured,” Santik said.
He mentioned the new fire truck the department has been donated, saying this apparatus was instrumental in fighting the NAC Carbon fire because of the foam on the truck
“That apparatus that was donated, had a special foam on there called foam B. Had that unit not been there with that foam B, that could have been a lot worse, and it would’ve been a lot worse than what it was. So, to that individual who donated that apparatus to these gentleman, and to these gentleman who were educated and professional in operating this, my hats off to both of you. Your department, all the fire departments in this borough and that individual who donated that, which just goes to my other point; there are people in this town who are concerned with this town and step up and do these kinds of things. Gob bless them, and it’s a good thing we have them,” Santik said.