BENEZETTE — The new ELK SMART initiative has launched in advance of the fall 2020 elk viewing season, providing those visiting Pennsylvania’s Elk Country with four ways they can help to ensure the wild essence of the herd remains for generations to come.
“Pennsylvania’s elk herd has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors in recent years, with a large number of people coming to the Benezette area during the popular fall rut season,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission Elk Biologist Jeremy Banfield. “ELK SMART is a call to action that educates visitors about the shared responsibility we have to protect the welfare of our elk population and encourages them to act in a way that preserves their wild nature for generations to come.”
Pennsylvania elk viewers can be ELK SMART by keeping these four things in mind:
- Give elk space. Keep a distance, of at least 100 yards, between people and elk. Never approach them.
- Never feed elk. Not only is it illegal to feed elk in Pennsylvania, but it teaches them to associate people, cars and/or homes with food.
- Don’t name elk. Characterizing elk, or any wildlife, by naming them degrades their wild essence. The very reason people are drawn to the elk is their unaltered independence from humans.
- Do your part. The welfare of the elk herd is a shared responsibility. If someone is being disruptive or careless, whether intentional or not, viewers can kindly ask them to stop.
The Elk Viewing Area Information Radio Station is available on 1620 AM in Benzette, which includes an ELK SMART message, along with plenty of other helpful elk viewing information. This radio channel is provided by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Pennsylvania’s elk herd is located in the state’s northcentral region. As many as 1,400 elk freely roam across 3,000 square miles, mostly within Elk, Cameron, Clinton, Clearfield and Centre counties. The best time of day to view elk is in the mornings and evenings. Elk viewers are reminded that the elk are not the only ones to call the area home and to be respectful of private property while visiting.
ELK SMART is an initiative led by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Keystone Elk Country Alliance, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Pennsylvania WILDS.
Visit bit.ly/PGC-ELKSMART and follow the ELK SMART partners social media pages for more information about the initiative and Pennsylvania’s elk herd.