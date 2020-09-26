BENEZETTE — A recently-launched initiative called “Elk Smart” is aiming to educate visitors about the responsibility that comes in protecting the welfare of the elk population.
Elk Smart, an effort of the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Keystone Elk Country Alliance, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Pennsylvania Wilds, is encouraging locals and tourists to keep four things in mind — give elk space, never feed elk, don’t name the elk or characterize them and do their part in protecting the wildlife.
“We are excited to partner with the PA Game Commission and the other organizations to implement this campaign before the peak rut season,” said Carla Wehler, operations manager of the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette.
Wehler said the rules in place there ensure that people provide elk with the space they need.
“Pennsylvania’s wild elk herd is unique to our state. Ensuring we and our guests are doing our part to keep them wild is an important part of our efforts at the Keystone Elk Country Alliance,” she said.
People are required to stay on trails and behind the center’s viewing walls, Wehler said.
“Staff and volunteers are also conscious of the space kept between elk and humans, with any warning signs elk may display,” she said. “The need to respect private property has always been a concern in the area. While residents enjoy wildlife, they do ask that people do not enter their property without permission, enabling them to continue to enjoy this beautiful area.”
Part of this program is about education, Wehler says.
“If you see something, say something,” she said. “This means that if you see a person doing something they shouldn’t do, let them know. You can always be kind when advising someone they should not be stopping on the road, approaching an elk, entering property.”
In most cases, a visitor is probably just excited to see an elk for the first time, Wehler notes, and only needs reminded of the safety aspect.