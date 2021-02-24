BENEZETTE — Benezette residents and tourists visiting elk country are being advised to pay special attention to wildlife grazing along the roadways this time of year.
Elk Country Visitor Center Director Carla Wehler said the section of land past Big Elk Lick Campground is always a high-traffic crossing area for elk, but more so right now.
According to Wehler’s post on the ECVC Facebook page, several elk have been hit by cars in the area along Route 555 near Benezette Campground.
Due to the winter weather and heavy snowfall, wildlife are having difficulty reaching food sources.
“With the deeper snow and ice crust, they will travel where it’s easiest — cleared roadways,” she said.
