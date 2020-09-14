ST. MARYS — There are still people unaware of what Elkland Search and Rescue does, said President Matt Young, and the opportunities available when it comes to volunteering.
Since volunteers are mostly out at night on calls, he said, not everyone is aware of the organization. Social media has been influential in spreading the word.
In order to gain and maintain members, Elkland SAR has expanded its services, such as offering the rehab unit and fighting wildfires.
“If we aren’t active, people lose interest,” he said. “We are trying to do the best we can, with little manpower.”
Elkland SAR is still doing its Tuesday evening trainings, Young notes, and the organization offers something for everyone, with members aging from 18-70 years old.
The feeling that comes from it is rewarding, he adds, knowing members are helping people.
“Our members take great pride in our organization,” he said. “We work very hard to maintain it. We are always wearing our colors. You get out of it what you put into it.”
Elkland SAR is a good organization to get involved in if people are worried about taking up too much time volunteering, Young said, since there aren’t as many calls to go to.
“It still is giving back to the community,” he said.
It’s great for those who are retired or like to be outdoors, he says. Volunteering is active, though, and includes walking for miles and possibly being out for six to eight hours, but there is also in-house work to be done, such as cleaning.
Volunteers also have to be prepared for anything — what to do when they find the victim and how to treat them, building a fire, etc., Young said.
For more information, visit www.elklandsar.com or the Facebook page.