ST MARYS — Elkland Search and Rescue, a longtime, all-volunteer organization based in Elk County, welcomed Leadership Elk and Cameron County participants to its St. Marys’ facility Wednesday.
President Matt Young gave a brief history and tour, beginning when there was an airplane crash in 1984, and a search was under way for the crash site.
Search and rescue (SAR) is a service, not a hobby, and Elkland is all volunteer based, Young said. It involves locating lost, missing or overdue individuals and removing them from danger. Volunteers are trained to help in wilderness and remote-emergency situations.
Calls about lost people go to local fire and police departments, Young explained, which can choose to call Elkland SAR. People can also make personal calls to the rescue in case of a crisis. Any state that touches Pennsylvania can seek help from the organization.
Through grant funds, the rescue first started acquiring vehicles in 1991, then purchased two ATVs and a side-by-side in the fall of 2007, which make it easier for rescuers to get into and travel through wooded areas, Young said, followed by two utility trucks in later years.
Young showed slides of volunteers hosting a “barn raising” for the rescue’s current facility on Brusselles Street, where many community members showed up to help erect the building. Volunteers also built the rescue’s new command trailer.
It has been humbling, Young said, to get calls from large entities such as PEMA (Providence Emergency Management Agency).
Young recalls one time the rescue asked for assistance from the U.S. Air Force, the agency responsible for inland SAR efforts, in the case of a missing hunter.
The most recent incident handled by Elkland SAR involved a lost hiker in the Quehanna area, Young said. He also mentioned the rescue assisting with a hypothermia incident in the Beech Creek area, an airplane crash near Bradford Airport, a despondent person at Ohiopyle State Park, a lost child at St. Marys Municipal Airport, a murder suspect in the Penfield area and a dementia patient in Morgantown, West Virginia.
There are useful tips when it comes to searching for a person, Young says, such as paying attention to details in a child’s life, so when the child is located, he or she will have more trust in the rescuer.
Elkland SAR also provides wildland firefighting assistance, educational school and youth programs, visits to social clubs and an ICS (incident command system) team. It’s the only QRS-service-trained rescue in the state of Pennsylvania, meaning volunteers are trained to provide a wilderness medical response team to remove people who have been involved in accidents, Young said.
He also discussed the struggle volunteer organizations face when it comes to finding and maintaining members dedicated to the cause.
“I want to thank everybody, especially the community, for the support they’ve given Elkland,” Young said. “Without their help, we wouldn’t have all of this.”
Young said whether it’s through a fundraiser or a donation, every penny goes back into Elkland SAR’s efforts, including everyday costs like keeping the building heated and running and insuring volunteers in case of an accident.
For more information, visit www.elklandsar.com or the Facebook page.