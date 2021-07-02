REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynoldsville native Ellen Starski will be performing during the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival making it her first performance since the pandemic began last year.
Not only will this be her first live, in-person performance in more than a year, but it will also be the first time she plays songs from her newest album. Starski released her sophomore album “Sara’s Half Finished Love Affair,” on May 8, 2020, in the height of the pandemic.
“This will be the first time we get to play any of the album live, and it’s nice that it’s going to be in my hometown,” Starski said. “I’m very thankful for the community support and for having come to play again.”
Starski will perform on Saturday, July 10, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Main Street by the Veterans Memorial Park site. Fireworks will immediately follow her show, which Starski said is always an “amazing firework display.”
The album had already been in the works for two years, so rather than push the release date, Starski kept to the date that was decided on. She wanted to offer something to the public in a time where many projects were put on hold.
“I know some people who put out things, but a lot of artists put their album on hold. I’m kind of glad I did because it gave people something to listen to too. I feel like at that point we needed something more than ever,” Starski said. “I hope it reached the people who needed a boost, because I know I did.”
She said there was still a lot of momentum leading up to the release, but as the pandemic became more real, press and momentum shifted to more COVID-19 related topics.
“Different music outlets were picking up the album and it was being so well received, and then it just stopped as soon as the album was coming out because of COVID,” Starski said.
Starski was unable to do any touring for the album when it did finally release. She is bringing a full band with her from Nashville to fully showcase the songs from the album. The show is going to be about an hour long.
She considers this show to be her first release show, and is also planning a re-release show in Nashville and is looking into venues. After last year, she wants to reintroduce the album to music lovers.
Starski said she stayed focused on pushing the album out when it was released, but she was not inspired during the pandemic. She has found inspiration and new ideas in the last couple of months as the world has started returning to normal.
“In the last two months, I’ve had a lot of ideas come out of me. It’s not even COVID-related material. I just feel like the flow of creativity is opening back up. Maybe it’s the world feeling more hopeful again where as last year most of the world was frightened. With that past finally, I feel that shift in the world and my own personal energy,” Starski said.
Starski shared she is working on some new material with renowned song writers like Matthew Perryman Jones and is eager to have new projects underway.