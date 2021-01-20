ST. MARYS — Greg Gebauer, Emergency Management coordinator for the City of St. Marys, was the first speaker of the night at Monday evening's council meeting, giving an informative update on the COVID-19 vaccine.
Jeff Reeser, deputy EMA coordinator and a paramedic, was also in attendance. Councilman Joe Fleming is also assistant Emergency Management coordinator.
Gebauer noted that EMA team members have been involved with the weekly calls concerning COVID with St. Marys City Manager Lou Radowski, and another call was established Thursday evenings.
Penn Highlands Elk, Keystone Rural Health of Ridgway and St. Marys Pharmacy are to be distributing the vaccines.
“Those meetings have been very successful and informative for us,” says Gebauer. “We've found out a lot of information about who is eligible.”
Elk County is still listed in what is called “Phase 1A,” which includes the vaccine for longterm care residents, healthcare personnel, nurses and nursing assistants, dentists and dental hygienists, health profession students and trainees and others.
The state Department of Health on Tuesday updated Phase 1A to include people age 65 and older, and those between the ages of 16 and 64 with a range of certain underlying medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to the disease.
The DOH said it was uncertain how the updated rollout would work given the slow pace of vaccinations so far and limitations on supplies.
“We are well aware we don't have enough vaccine to meet the demand at this point," Cindy Findley, a state deputy health secretary, said at a media briefing Tuesday.
Phase 1B will include first responders, public transit workers, grocery-care workers, persons receiving home and community-based services and others.
Phase 1C includes essential workers in transportation, housing and construction, finance, information technology, election workers and elected officials, media and public safety, public health care workers and water and waste workers.
Phase 2 is basically all others, said Gebauer.
“We're trying to do the best we can here in the city,” he said. “We offered assistance to the three entities offering the vaccine.”
Gebauer also said Penn Highlands Elk will host a strictly private clinic for family physicians and their patients whom are age 65 and older.
There has been some controversy, Gebauer added, about people who have had COVID already receiving the vaccine.
“I'm told from the Department of Health that the advice is you should be 90 days out from having COVID to have the vaccine,” he said, noting that one agency in Elk County is following this advice.
Reeser said because there is much “conflicting” information being handed down by the state, no one is able to make a definite plan on how to respond.
“I thought it was in our best interest as an EMA committee to prepare,” he adds. “We're just going to set up, be ready and offer our assistance to any agency that needs it.”
It was noted that Phase 1B will be a “phenomenal undertaking,” Gebauer said, with a lot of people included in that phase.
It was Gebauer's understanding, too, that these vaccines are just for those in Elk County, but he has learned that healthcare workers from outside of the area are coming to SMP to get the vaccine, since it's not readily available in their counties.
Fleming said those administering the vaccines have been given an overwhelming task, and commended their efforts.
“The three entities doing the vaccines are doing an excellent job for what is being given to them,” he said.
Gebauer said coordinators are also aiming to keep the City of St. Marys website updated with this information.