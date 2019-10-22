DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Director Lee Mitchell has requested changes be made to the way board members receive emails from the public on the district’s website.
“On the school website, we have a school director section and there’s a ‘send email to your board members (section),’” Mitchell said at last week’s work session. “That email address goes to an email address that I don’t control.”
Mitchell believes someone at the district office receives the email, though he’s not entirely sure who does.
Despite the fact that Mitchell is not seeking re-election, he said he would like to see if emails sent to a specific director can be automatically forwarded to a board member.
“The reason for that is that I had received a phone call from somebody last week indicating that they had sent an email to that email address, and it was not forwarded to me. I asked her to forward me the email address ... that perhaps she had the email address wrong,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell said she did, in fact, have the correct email address and yet as of 5 p.m. last Thursday, the email still had not been forwarded to him.
“I’m going to guess no other board members would have received it either had I not forwarded it on to myself,” said Mitchell. “I don’t know if it got lost, if there was some reason it wasn’t sent, if it got blocked by a spam filter. I don’t know, but it’s concerning to me that the public sees this way to contact their representatives and they send that email and it’s going through a human who may have deleted it by accident, spam filter got it, who knows what. I think that that email address needs to go directly to the board members without intervention of any sort.”
Director of Information Technology Dan Brocious said there are possibilities for email forwarding.
“When you start factoring in external email addresses that are configured, I would recommend the discussion with the school solicitor before we would make any changes,” said Brocious.
Superintendent Wendy Benton suggested the possibility of Mitchell sharing the email with Brocious to see what happened and if it possibly got caught by the spam filter.
“We have never not forwarded emails that I would see to board members,” said board Secretary Danette Farrell. “Sometimes there may be a lack of reply because a lot of times I send it to Mrs. Benton and she likes to have some information regarding that, but I have never withheld an email. So, maybe something did happen.”
Mitchell said it comes down to the fact that people are led to believe they are sending an email to the board, but it’s technically not going to the board, the board secretary is receiving it first.
“I think that’s misleading,” said Mitchell. “So, I would rather, either it goes directly to the board with individual board members up there or do something so that it’s clear that, either this is going to the board or it’s not.”