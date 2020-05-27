RIDGWAY — A longtime Ridgway paramedic is reflecting on kindness shown by the community during National EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Week, held May 17-23 this year.
Ridgway Ambulance Corporation Paramedic Supervisor Thor Lehman also runs the ambulance service for the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department, where he is a volunteer firefighter.
National EMS Week, a partnership between the American College of Emergency Physicians and National Association of EMTs (Emergency Medical Technicians), celebrated the 2020 theme “Ready today, preparing for tomorrow.”
“This theme, which was developed long before the COVID-19 crisis, is particularly meaningful now, as we see the EMS community rallying to continuing to support those affected by this crisis, all while still responding to the everyday emergencies that continue to occur in their communities,” according to www.acep.org.
This week was started in 1974, Lehman says, honoring medical personnel who provide day-to-day lifesaving services. It involves education and safety days, EMS for children, save-a-life and EMS recognition days.
“This week is important to all EMS providers, as it gives communities the opportunity to show support for all we do,” he said.
The most common signs of appreciation, Lehman says, were people and businesses in the community buying lunch or dinners for Elk County medical personnel.
“Most EMS providers don’t go into this field with the hopes of making lots of money — most want to help people,” Lehman says. “I was told something long ago. It takes a special person to become an EMS provider and have the public’s trust enough that when someone calls 911 or has a sick child, the parent doesn’t even think twice about handing their child over to them.”
EMS workers, on the front lines of the medical field, are usually the first to see a 911 caller during a time of need, Lehman said.
“EMS workers are part of the entire medical team — it starts with emergency dispatchers to EMS to hospitals to provide the best possible care for our patients.”