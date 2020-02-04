ST. MARYS — An Emporium man faces charges after he was reportedly apprehended driving in an erratic manner under the influence of opioids in St. Marys.
Andrew Simon Hornung, 31, of Emporium, is charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office Jan. 21.
The City of St. Marys Police Department was dispatched by Elk County Control for reports of an erratic driver in a white SUV reportedly traveling toward St. Marys, then pulling into Windfall Car Wash on State Street. Police spotted the SUV in one of the car wash bays, and discovered it was registered to Hornung, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police allegedly saw an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, as well as burnt foil — indicative of heroin/fentanyl use — between his legs, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The officer reportedly reached inside the vehicle and turned it off.
Hornung was transferred to the Penn Highlands Elk emergency room, where he reportedly consented to a blood draw. Police received a lab report Jan. 7, which indicated Hornung had ingested Fentanyl and a metabolite called Norfentanyl.
Hornung’s preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Feb. 25 at Jacob’s office.