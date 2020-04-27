RIDGWAY — An Emporium man faces charges of causing $11,670 worth of damage to the Ridgway home he was renting.
Tyler Charles Swanson, 33, of Emporium, is charged with criminal mischief by damaging property, a felony in the third degree, and theft by unlawful taking, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office April 14.
According to Ridgway Borough Police, it was reported that Swanson rented a home at 253 Grove Ave. in Ridgway from February to September in 2019. The owner of the property, according to the affidavit of probable cause, said he and Swanson had an agreement that he would fix up the house in exchange for his rent and submit receipts. If the work stopped, Swanson was to pay $375 per month plus the cost of water.
The victim told police Swanson abandoned the house after a few months and never paid rent, leaving behind front and back doors that were kicked in, multiple holes in the walls, damage to electrical switches, a damaged railing, destroyed carpet, cut water pipes and furnace wires and a vanity in the bathroom that was torn out, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The refrigerator, valued at $400, was also missing, as well as the basement door and three dehumidifiers. The water heater vent, light fixtures and a portable closet were also allegedly ripped out.
The total estimated damage is $11,670, and stolen items, $1,160, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Swanson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. May 27 at Martin’s office.